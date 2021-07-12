Sheriff Alex Villanueva leads in fundraising as he launches his re-election campaign having raised just over $450,000 in the first half of 2021.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva sits on a war chest of over half a million dollars.Sheriff Alex Villanueva leads in fundraising as he launches his re-election campaign having raised just over $450,000 in the first half of 2021.Villanueva stated: “I want to thank all of our volunteers, donors and supporters who made this possible. We are a movement of everyday people who are coming together to clean up our streets and keep our communities safe. We will continue to fight hard to reduce crime and the impact of homelessness in our community. My wife Vivian and I have over 60 years of combined public service. I think we’ve got another four years in us.”In 2018 Alex Villanueva became the first candidate to defeat an incumbent Sheriff in over a century and the first Spanish speaking Sheriff since 1890. The "People’s Sheriff" is a maverick leader who has rebuilt the LA County Sheriff’s Department into one of the most diverse law enforcement agencies in the nation, from the frontline deputies all the way to the command staff. Sheriff VIllanueva has taken bold steps to compassionately regulate public space, successfully implemented the body-worn camera program, and taken on the dangerous defund the police fad.###