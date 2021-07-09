Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
7th Annual Orchid Gala, Honoring Women Veterans

Havana Night Theme

Night In Havana

Community hands supporting a woman veteran

Supporting Women Veterans

A Wheel chair bound veteran with service dog

Supporting Severely Injured Veterans

In Support of "Ashley's House" Transition Home For Women Veterans

Homeless Women Veterans is the fastest growing segment in todays Military”
— Department of Veteran Affairs
THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA, USA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release

Villagers for Veterans will be hosting it’s 7th annual Orchid Gala
to help support a transition home for homeless female veterans

Villagers for Veterans welcomes community leaders, supporters, sponsors, media, and veterans to our 7th Orchid Gala at the New Brownwood Hotel and Spa to raise critical funds for a transition home for female veterans.

When:
Saturday August 7, 2021, 5:00pm
Tropical Attire recommended, Havana Night Theme
(Please note that CDC recommendations for safety will apply regarding COVID-19, we must honor female veterans at all times, and that includes their safety.)

More than 30,000 women leave the U.S. Military every year. Information gathered by interviews conducted by Villagers for Veterans revealed a variety of unique challenges that women who leave the military face: an absence of a female vet community, a shortage of child care assistance for single mothers and lack of financial literacy. The issues are compounded for women because of cultural stereotypes, childcare obligations, and the gender pay gap.

Veteran service systems are not serving the female veteran population needs and current infrastructure is failing address trauma and acknowledge the diverse needs of female veterans.

That’s why Villagers for Veterans is building a transition home to specifically manage the needs of female veterans who have courageously served our great nation. Our Orchid Gala this year will help raise additional crucial funds to help build the female veteran transition home.

Tickets are $75 per person with a delicious, full-plated dinner, Theme drink, Music, Dancing and entertainment plus a cash bar. Attendees will also be able to bid at our silent auction featuring in-demand items from Florida’s businesses , sport teams, and celebrities. All proceeds will go to Villagers for Veterans to help raise funds for the all-women transition home.
To purchase tickets, call (516)-220-5068 or visit villagersforveterans.org
Villagers for Veterans President Marie Bogdonoff will be available for interviews by appointment only, please schedule ASAP, as times are filling up.

Press Contact:
Marie Bogdonoff
Cell: 516-220-5068
Email: Marie.Bogdonoff@villagersforveterans.org

Marie Bogdonoff
Villagers For Veterans
+1 516-220-5068
villagersforveterans@gmail.com

New Beginnings Women Veterans

