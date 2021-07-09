Lamborghini and Lotus unveil final gasoline-only supercars

Lamborghini, which has built supercars with big 12-cylinder engines for almost 60 years, is one of several supercar makers, including Ferrari and McLaren, that are creating plug-in hybrid sports cars or fully-electric models to meet increasingly stringent carbon emission regulations.

On Tuesday, Lotus, the British maker of more affordable exotic-looking sports cars, also unveiled its last gasoline-powered car, the Emira. After this, all future Lotus models will be purely electric, the company has said. Lotus is owned by China’s Geely, which also owns Volvo, another automaker with plans to go all-electric.

The new Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is the latest of a series of 12-cylinder Lamborghini supercars stretching all the way back to the 1966 Miura, which is generally regarded as the first modern supercar. That was followed by the Countach, which became the prototypical Lamborghini supercar. Its wedge-shaped body has been copied by every Lamborghini sports car since,…

