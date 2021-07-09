PennDOT Reopens Left Lanes on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) Following Bridge Repair in Chadds Ford, Pennsbury Townships

King of Prussia, PA – The left lanes have reopened on northbound and southbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) on the bridge carrying the highway over the Brandywine Creek between Creek Road and Fairville Road in Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The left lanes on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) had been closed in both directions since June 7, due to the deterioration of two structural support pedestals discovered during a recent bridge inspection.

PennDOT’s contractor completed repairs to the two support pedestals and bridge engineers determined the left lanes on the structure were safe to reopen to traffic.

Additional minor repairs and replacement of the expansion dams will take place sometime in September, which will result in single lane closures.

The U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) bridge was built in 1937 and reconstructed in 1990. The 86-foot long, 60-foot wide structure carries approximately 27,668 vehicles a day.

