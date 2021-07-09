Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Swearing-In of Dawn O’Connell as Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and Cheryl Campbell becoming Assistant Secretary for Administration

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra swore in Dawn O'Connell as the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. O'Connell had previously served as a counselor to the Secretary, helping drive the Department's COVID-19 response.

"I have seen first-hand that Dawn O'Connell is an experienced and exceptional public servant, and I'm pleased to welcome her to the role of Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. Dawn's experience as a diplomatic partner on global health issues, her strong leadership, and her role coordinating the Department-wide response to the pandemic make her well positioned to bring necessary understanding and urgency to protect Americans against the public health threats we may face. I am confident she will dutifully manage our nation's emergency preparedness and response and ensure the U.S. has capabilities and capacity to be a worldwide example of strategic and immediate pandemic and epidemic response."

Read the biography for O'Connell.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra also swore in Cheryl Campbell as the Assistant Secretary for Administration (ASA). Campbell had previously served in an acting role since March.

"Cheryl Campbell brings decades of experience to the role of Assistant Secretary for Administration, and as the first woman and person of color to serve in this role, her appointment represents another step towards an administration that looks like America," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "Cheryl, a nationally recognized Health IT executive and veteran of HHS, has already laid the groundwork for 21st-century operations during her time as the Acting Assistant Secretary for Administration. I appreciate her contributions to date – particularly on our unaccompanied children response – and look forward to continue working with her to support efficient and equitable operations as HHS works to end the COVID-19 pandemic and increases health security for American Families."

Read the biography for Campbell.