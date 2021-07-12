Lighting Experts Team Up with Celebrity Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic to Introduce Revolutionary Makeup Mirror
As a makeup mirror, it is 10x brighter than competitive lights with a remarkable CRI (Color Rendering Index) of over 98. It is the closest a makeup light has ever come to simulating natural sunlight, meaning you'll see every detail in true color.
Professional Grade Makeup Mirror and Ring Light is the First to Mimic True Daylight
It's the best quality light for applying makeup.”PERRYSBURG, OHIO, USA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ilios Lighting founder Kelly Mondora, a 20-year veteran of the film and photography lighting industry, has partnered with celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic to introduce an innovative new makeup mirror and light combination that is the first of its kind to mimic true daylight. The Ilios Beauty Ring is the result of the collective efforts of the renowned lighting expert and makeup artist, promising to deliver the perfect lighting for makeup application, selfies, vlogging and video conferencing.
— Mario Dedivanovic
Mondora has leveraged her decades of experience building lighting for the film and photography industry to offer a higher-quality alternative to the sub-standard makeup mirrors currently on the market. Wanting the well-respected perspective of a Hollywood makeup artist, she reached out to Dedivanovic and pitched the product to him. She also folded in famed photographer Jerry Ghionis to gain insight from the photographer perspective.
“Over the 20 years I spent developing lighting for the photo and film industries, I was consistently shocked by the poor-quality lighting used in consumer makeup mirrors,” said Mondora. “I knew I could not only design the best makeup mirror, but integrate the best quality ring light as well. With Mario and Jerry’s invaluable expertise added to the process, we’re excited to introduce a new product that sets an elevated standard for makeup mirrors and ring lights.”
Dedivanovic is a well-known celebrity makeup artist, whose resume boasts high-profile clients including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Gabrielle Union. The revered makeup artist is a trusted educator in the industry, launching a Master Class 10 years ago featuring his celebrity-approved techniques. Held across the globe, his sold-out events have attracted more than 25,000 students to date. In 2020, Dedivanovic debuted his namesake beauty brand – MAKEUP BY MARIO – which was inspired by two decades of groundbreaking makeup artistry.
Ghionis is a renowned photographer and Nikon Ambassador who is best known for his style of vintage glamour meets contemporary fashion. He is also the most awarded photographer of Wedding & Portrait Photographers International, winning their International Wedding Album of the Year award an unprecedented nine times, as well as being among their top 5 wedding photographers in the world.
“When Kelly reached out to me to talk about lighting, I was excited about what she had to say,” said Dedivanovic. “Lighting is such a critical part of everything I do, from makeup application to content creation. I not only see a need for this product, but a need for a company that truly embraces our industry and understands it. The Ilios Beauty Ring is the closest thing I’ve experienced to natural sunlight. The quality is just perfect.”
Together, the trio are set to make an even greater mark in their respective industries with the introduction of the Ilios Beauty Ring. Offering five levels of brightness to suit any need, including three color modes ranging from sunlight to candlelight, the mirror allows users to see every detail in true color. The Ilios Beauty Ring rates as the highest Color Rendering Index (CRI) available on the market, making it ideal for everything from makeup application to vlogging. It is 10 times brighter than competitive makeup mirrors, with a built-in metal smartphone holder revealed when the reversible mirror is detached.
The reversible 1x and 5x mirror is constructed with distortion-free float glass and is oversized with hair styling and makeup in mind. The innovative smartphone arm incorporated into the design includes a magnetic pocket to store the adjustable holder. Leaving no feature out, the Ilios Beauty Ring also offers convenient mobile device charging with a built-in USB-A charging port. For even greater versatility, the tabletop base was designed at the ideal height for makeup application, selfies and video conferencing on small to mid-sized laptops – and can also be mounted onto a height-adjustable light stand.
