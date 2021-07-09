Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
‘Gossip Lady’ and 5 extra suggestions for some critical teen drama

Written by Marianna Cerini, CNN

Keeping you in the know, Culture Queue is an ongoing series of recommendations for timely books to read, films to watch and podcasts and music to listen to.

“Did you miss me?” Kristen Bell’s voice asks, almost threateningly, in the trailer of the new “Gossip Girl.” “I know I have missed you.”

And just like that, the TV drama that turned the schemes and betrayals of a group of elite kids at a private school in Manhattan’s Upper East Side into a cultural phenomenon is back. Sort of.

Today, HBO Max is premiering the reboot of the iconic 2007-2012 CW series — dubbed at one point “The Greatest Show of Our Time” by New York magazine — with a 12-episode season that picks up a decade later, relies heavily on Instagram (that’s where Gossip Girl does all her dirt-dishing gossip now), and has been hailed as G.G. 2.0.

In layman’s terms, that means a revival tailored to the more sensitive and socially aware tastes of today’s Gen Z: less about teens destroying one…

