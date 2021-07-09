Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A201983

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: St. Albans 

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: Early morning on October 25, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: 288 Gore Road, Highgate, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Josh Feeley                          

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 7, 2021, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of a sexual assault that occurred following a party on October 25, 2020.  As a result of the investigation conducted by the Vermont State Police in cooperation with the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations, Josh Feeley was charged with sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct. Feeley was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above mentioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/13/2021 at 1300 hours            

COURT: Franklin

 

MUG SHOT: NONE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Sergeant Angela Baker

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks

Cell: (802)585-0473

Email: angela.baker@vermont.gov

 

