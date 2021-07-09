St. Albans Barracks // Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201983
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Angela Baker
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802)524-5993
DATE/TIME: Early morning on October 25, 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: 288 Gore Road, Highgate, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Josh Feeley
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 7, 2021, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of a sexual assault that occurred following a party on October 25, 2020. As a result of the investigation conducted by the Vermont State Police in cooperation with the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations, Josh Feeley was charged with sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct. Feeley was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above mentioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/13/2021 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: NONE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant Angela Baker
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks
Cell: (802)585-0473
Email: angela.baker@vermont.gov