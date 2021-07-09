Westminster Barracks / Distribution of heroin, maintaining a drug-involved premises

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 17B104415

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Lt. Eric Albright

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Troop B East, Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 9:50 a.m. July 12, 2017

INCIDENT LOCATION: Private residence on Thompsonburg Road, Londonderry, VT

VIOLATIONS: Distribution of heroin, maintaining a drug-involved premises

ACCUSED: Timothy J. Slade

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

VICTIM: Keith Johnson

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police on Thursday, July 8, 2021, arrested a suspect on drug charges following a lengthy investigation that began nearly four years ago in Londonderry, Vermont.

The suspect, Timothy J. Slade, 29, of Londonderry, is expected to face charges Friday afternoon, July 9, in U.S. District Court in Vermont of distribution of heroin and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

State police detectives began their investigation after receiving a report at about 9:50 a.m. July 12, 2017, that Keith Johnson, 22, had been found deceased inside his residence on N. Main Street in Londonderry. The state police worked closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont for the past year on the investigation, which resulted in the issuance of a federal arrest warrant on June 30 and the subsequent arrest of Slade on Thursday at his residence.

Slade was jailed pending arraignment scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday via Zoom in federal court. Members of the media should check the online calendar for U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont to confirm details of the hearing. The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time.

- 30 -