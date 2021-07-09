Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 12

Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 12, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 322, 338, 208 Various Various Mowing County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement SR 58 SR 58 SH Licking & Beaver Twp. Seal Coat SR 3009 Gibson Road Licking & Beaver Twp. Seal Coat SR 3020 Master Road Richland Twp. Seal Coat SR 478 SR 478 SH Richland Twp Seal Coat SR 4015 Old Fryburg Road Knox Twp. Install Pipe and Inlets SR 3016 Piney Dam Road Monroe Twp. General Drainage/ ditching/ pipe flushing SR 2005 Olean Trail Road Limestone Twp. Mill and Fill Patching SR 3002 Bela Road Toby Twp. Bridge Work SR 66 SR 66 SH Limestone & Redbank Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 2005 Olean Trail Limestone & Porter Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 2004 Brinkerton Road Porter Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 861 SR 861 SH Porter Twp. Shoulder Cutting

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.