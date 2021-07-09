Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 12
Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 12, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 322, 338, 208
|
Various
|Various
|Mowing
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Repair & Replacement
|SR 58
|SR 58 SH
|Licking & Beaver Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 3009
|Gibson Road
|Licking & Beaver Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 3020
|Master Road
|Richland Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 478
|SR 478 SH
|Richland Twp
|Seal Coat
|SR 4015
|Old Fryburg Road
|Knox Twp.
|Install Pipe and Inlets
|SR 3016
|Piney Dam Road
|Monroe Twp.
|General Drainage/ ditching/ pipe flushing
|SR 2005
|Olean Trail Road
|Limestone Twp.
|Mill and Fill Patching
|SR 3002
|Bela Road
|Toby Twp.
|Bridge Work
|SR 66
|SR 66 SH
|Limestone & Redbank Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2005
|Olean Trail
|Limestone & Porter Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2004
|Brinkerton Road
|Porter Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 861
|SR 861 SH
|Porter Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.