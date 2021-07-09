Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 12
Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 12, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|RT 119
|SR 119
|Center, White Twp.
|Side dozing
|RT 259
|SR 259
|W. Wheatfield Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 286
|SR 286
|Green Twp.
|Patching
|RT 403
|SR 403
|Buffington, Pine Twp.
|Patching
|RT 403
|Dilltown Rd.
|Pine Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|RT 422
|SR 422
|Armstrong Twp.
|Flushing
|RT 954
|SR 954
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1040
|Watering Trough Rd.
|N. Mahoning Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 1043
|Leasure Rd.
|N. Mahoning Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 2008
|Climax Rd.
|W. Wheatfield Twp.
|Patching
|RT 2013
|Rexis Rd.
|Buffington Twp.
|Patching
|RT 2013
|Wehrum Rd.
|E. Wheatfield, Buffington Twp.
|Patching
|RT 2019
|Fire Academy Rd.
|Center Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 2019
|Luciusboro Rd.
|Center Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 2020
|Camerons Rd.
|Brush Valley, Buffington Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 3007
|Clarksburg Rd.
|Conemaugh Twp.
|Pipe Replacement
|RT 4001
|Five Points Rd.
|Armstrong, Washington Twp.
|Flushing
|RT 4006
|Ambrose Rd.
|S. Mahoning, Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4006
|Brady Rd.
|S. Mahoning Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4006
|Five Points Rd.
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4015
|Georgeville Rd.
|S. Mahoning Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 4015
|Johnston Rd.
|S. Mahoning Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 4021
|Dayton Rd.
|W. Mahoning Twp.
|Patching
|RT 4024
|Beaver Dr.
|N. Mahoning Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 4033
|Hudson Rd.
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|County Wide
|County Wide
|County Wide
|Sign Replacement/Repair
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.