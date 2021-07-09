Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 12

07/09/2021

Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 12, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
RT 119 SR 119 Center, White Twp. Side dozing
RT 259 SR 259 W. Wheatfield Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 286 SR 286 Green Twp. Patching
RT 403 SR 403 Buffington, Pine Twp. Patching
RT 403 Dilltown Rd. Pine Twp. Bridge Repair
RT 422 SR 422 Armstrong Twp. Flushing
RT 954 SR 954 Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1040 Watering Trough Rd. N. Mahoning Twp. Mowing
RT 1043 Leasure Rd. N. Mahoning Twp. Mowing
RT 2008 Climax Rd. W. Wheatfield Twp. Patching
RT 2013 Rexis Rd. Buffington Twp. Patching
RT 2013 Wehrum Rd. E. Wheatfield, Buffington Twp. Patching
RT 2019 Fire Academy Rd. Center Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 2019 Luciusboro Rd. Center Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 2020 Camerons Rd. Brush Valley, Buffington Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Pipe Replacement
RT 4001 Five Points Rd. Armstrong, Washington Twp. Flushing
RT 4006 Ambrose Rd. S. Mahoning, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4006 Brady Rd. S. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4006 Five Points Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4015 Georgeville Rd. S. Mahoning Twp. Mowing
RT 4015 Johnston Rd. S. Mahoning Twp. Mowing
RT 4021 Dayton Rd. W. Mahoning Twp. Patching
RT 4024 Beaver Dr. N. Mahoning Twp. Mowing
RT 4033 Hudson Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.

Distribution channels:


