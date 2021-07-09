Video News Release: Hope | Team Qhubeka NextHash TDF2021 (video)

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/7DntEUx-wDg

Team Qhubeka NextHash (www.TeamQhubeka.com) is delighted to present the third in its series of short films from the 2021 Tour de France – ‘Hope’.

This film reflects on exploring hope in respect of honouring the world’s biggest race but also on what the team’s standing is in the world of cycling, and the unique position it has to inspire through competing on the very highest level.

It includes reflecting on the journey of Nicholas Dlamini, the first Black South African to ever compete at the Tour de France, and his remarkable story that saw him eliminated from the race on stage 9 in Tignes. His own personal journey captivated people around the world with his determination to complete the stage despite being out of the time limit.

Our two previous films in the series, ‘Success’ and ‘Ubuntu’ can be viewed here (https://bit.ly/2VqpBsr).

Media Contact: Jean Smyth (Head of Communications) Email: jean@ryder.co.za Mobile: +27 63 470 1710 or +31 625 739 033

About Team Qhubeka NextHash: Team Qhubeka NextHash is a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka NextHash (formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

We are a multicultural, diverse team with bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. There are 19 nationalities represented across our World Tour and continental feeder team rosters. Our focus on developing African cycling has resulted in more than 55 riders from the African continent be given the opportunity to race on the world stage, since the team's inception.

We race to help people to move forward with bicycles through our relationship with Qhubeka Charity. Through our work with Qhubeka, we have contributed to the distribution of over 30 000 bicycles in communities in South Africa.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

All images attached to the press release can be used with the respective image credit in combination to this release.