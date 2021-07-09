Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening & Violation of No Stalking Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302672
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jacob Fox & Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/08/21 1609 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rolston Rd, Waitsfield VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening &
Violation of No Stalking Order
ACCUSED: Sarah Bray
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
VICTIM: Lorraine Bouchard
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received reports of a
stalking order violation. A short time later, Troopers were updated with
information that Bray was acting in a disorderly manner and had threatened
severe bodily injury to her neighbors with a baseball bat. Bray was taken into
custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks. She was processed for the
above charges and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court -
Criminal Division on 07/09/21 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/21 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.