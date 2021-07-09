Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening & Violation of No Stalking Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A302672

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jacob Fox & Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/08/21 1609 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rolston Rd, Waitsfield VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening &

Violation of No Stalking Order

ACCUSED: Sarah Bray

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

VICTIM: Lorraine Bouchard

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received reports of a

stalking order violation. A short time later, Troopers were updated with

information that Bray was acting in a disorderly manner and had threatened

severe bodily injury to her neighbors with a baseball bat. Bray was taken into

custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks. She was processed for the

above charges and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court -

Criminal Division on 07/09/21 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/21 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.