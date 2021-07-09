COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Industry Grows With High Demand From Number Of COVID Cases

COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High demand for some antiretrovirals, antimalarials, sedatives, bronchodilators, and other respiratory drugs drives the demand for the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in the production of COVID-19 drugs. Active pharmaceutical ingredients are the biologically active components used in manufacturing pharmaceutical drugs. Remdesivir and Favipiravir are two common antiviral medications used currently for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Remdesivir is a medication approved for emergency use in the USA and Japan for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Remdesivir gained emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA on May 1, 2020, based on its preliminary data showing a faster time to recovery in hospitalized patients with several diseases. Favipiravir, which used to treat influenza in Japan, has also shown a positive effect on COVID patients. As COVID-19 is a respiratory ailment, the demand for bronchodilators spiked significantly. Therefore, the increasing demand for antivirals, antimalarials, and bronchodilators is projected to boost the demand for COVID-19 associated drug APIs market over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market covered in this report is segmented by drug class into antimalarials, bronchodilators, antibiotics, antivirals, others.

Read More On The Global COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid19-drug-associated-apis-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

The global COVID-19 drug associated APIs market is expected to grow from $4.73 billion in 2020 to $5.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market is expected to reach $6.66 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Major players in the COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market are Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Lianyungang Guike Pharmaceutical, Alembic Pharmaceutical, Wockhardt Ltd, Sandoz Srl, Lupin Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical (Haimen) Co Ltd, and Yatai Pharma.

COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides COVID-19 drug associated APIs market overview, forecast COVID-19 drug associated APIs market size and growth for the whole market, COVID-19 drug associated APIs market segments, and geographies, COVID-19 drug associated APIs market trends, COVID-19 drug associated APIs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3248&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coronavirus-covid-19-current-therapy-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

Anti-Infective Drugs Market - By Type Of Product (Antibiotics, Antivirals, Antifungals And Others (Including Anthelminthic And Antiprotozoal Drugs)), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-infective-drugs-market

Pharmaceutical Drugs Market - By Segments (Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorder Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drugs-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/