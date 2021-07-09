Updated with Video Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3500 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in the 3500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:15 pm, the suspect approached the victim in an establishment at the listed location. The suspect used language towards the victim which indicated a potential bias towards the victim’s gender. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/5OXRhqVF0jM

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.