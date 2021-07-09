Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:00 pm, officers from the Second District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, two adult victims were located. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 24 year-old Deante Green, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

