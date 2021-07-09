OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR IGE APPOINTS DANIEL GLUCK TO INTERMEDIATE COURT OF APPEALS

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has appointed Executive Director/General Counsel of the Hawai‘i State Ethics Commission Daniel Gluck to the Intermediate Court of Appeals. If confirmed by the State Senate, Gluck will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Associate Judge Derrick H.M. Chan last October.

Gluck has served with the Ethics Commission since 2016. Previously, he worked as a senior staff attorney then legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawai‘i (ACLU); adjunct professor, Civil Rights Seminar at the University of Hawai‘i William S. Richardson School of Law; an associate attorney in private practice and law clerk for the Hon. J. Michael Seabright, U.S. District Court, District of Hawai‘i and the Hon. James E. Duffy, Jr., Hawai‘i Supreme Court.

In addition, Gluck was president of the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau, and worked in various capacities at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., the Gay and Lesbian Advocates and Defenders in Boston, Massachusetts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Honolulu and an AmeriCorp*National Civilian Community Corps in Charleston, South Carolina.

Gluck earned a B.S. in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University and his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

“I am humbled and honored by the Governor Ige’s selection, and I look forward to working with the Senate over the next few weeks. I have been extraordinarily fortunate to work with amazing colleagues at the Ethics Commission for the last five years; I am sorry to be leaving the office, but I am eager to join the Judiciary,” said Gluck.

The Judicial Selection Commission submitted a list of nominees to Gov. Ige on June 9. The governor interviewed each nominee and reviewed public comments submitted to the Office of the Governor before making this appointment.

Gluck’s appointment to the ICA is subject to Senate confirmation.

