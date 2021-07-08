Several wildfires have started due to a lighting storm that moved through northern Idaho

Lighting storms with multiple strikes resulted in several wildfires throughout the Panhandle Region and northern Idaho. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and Timber Protection Association fire crews are working hard to contain the fires in the Mission Flats area near Cataldo and Graham Mountain. Please continue to stay clear of these locations to allow space for fire crews to do their work.

A wildfire update courtesy of Idaho Department of Lands can be found below. Stay up-to-date by checking the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Facebook page.

Mission Flats Fire - IDL Cataldo Forest Protective District

The Mission Flats Fire near the Cataldo Mission is now estimated to be approximately 102 acres. It is located west of the boat ramp and the mission is not threatened. Resources on the fire now include a combination of 7 engines and water tenders, 2 dozers and more than 20 firefighters. Fire crews have made excellent progress and are currently mopping up. It remains between I-90 and the river. Eastbound drivers should continue to use caution if driving on I-90. The early success of this fire was a due to fire support from the Shoshone County Fire Districts, the USDA Forest Service, Idaho Transportation Department and the Idaho State Police.

Graham Ridge Fire - IDL Cataldo Forest Protective District

This fire is made up of multiple spot fires and is estimated to be more than 20 acres and it is likely firefighters will continue to find new spot fires. The fires are located on Graham Mountain up the north fork of the Coeur d’ Alene River outside of Kingston. The terrain has some areas with heavy timber and little to no access. Multiple air resources are being used to monitor and suppress the fire. A Type 3 IMT is taking over the management of this fire.

More information about fires in Idaho is available at: https://idfg.idaho.gov/fire. There may be additional wildfires on the landscape that may not be represented by these resources. Statewide fire information can also be found here: http://www.idahofireinfo.com/.