07/08/21-LIVE GOAT SALVAGE OPPORTUNITY AT PUʻUHONUA O HŌNAUNAU

For Immediate News Release: July 8, 2021

LIVE GOAT SALVAGE OPPORTUNITY AT PUʻUHONUA O HŌNAUNAU

Applicants invited to help protect cultural and natural resources

(Kailua-Kona) – Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau, on the west side of Hawaiʻi Island, is an important cultural and historical location that once served as a hub of political and religious activity within the Kona district. The site, now a National Historic Park including 420 acres spread across three ahupuaʻa, contains an area that is being overrun by invasive goats. In order to protect those resources, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announce a goat salvage project in cooperation with the Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park.

Goats will be trapped and removed live from the park, which will close on August 11, 2021 to distribute these animals to permitted members of the public. Permits will be assigned through a random lottery held at the Kamuela DOFAW office on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Details for those interested in participating are as follows:

Applications will be available online at the DLNR DOFAW website, or at the Kamuela and Hilo DOFAW offices. There will be no fee for permits or permit applications.

Permit applications must be received at the Kamuela or Hilo DOFAW offices or postmarked (66-1220 A Lalamilo Rd, Kamuela, HI 96743) by Wednesday July 21, 2021. Applications may also be delivered in person to the Kamuela or Hilo DOFAW offices by appointment only.

Due to Covid-19, the actual lottery drawing for permits will be closed to the public. Depending on the number of applicants, not all interested parties may be drawn.

DOFAW will publish the results of the lottery on their website the day after the lottery is complete. Permits will be issued to those selected at the Park entrance on the day of the salvage.

Permittees must have, at minimum, a 16-foot enclosed horse trailer (or equivalent) when they arrive to receive the animals. The trailer must be fully enclosed to ensure animals do not escape. DOFAW may refuse to issue permits if they deem the trailer to be insufficiently secure. Only one trailer will be allowed per permit application.

Applicants will be drawn for 30-minute slots on the day of the salvage where they can enter the park to receive the animals. Applicants must indicate how many animals they intend to receive as part of the application process. DOFAW will distribute a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 50 goats per permit. DOFAW anticipates that a minimum of 700 goats will be removed from the Park. DOFAW will not be selective in their distribution of these animals. Permittees will receive animals as they are sent down the chute.

Those participating in the salvage process can help protect the natural and cultural resources of Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau, while also utilizing the resources of goats being removed from the site. Further information can be obtained by calling the Kamuela DOFAW office at 808-887-6063.

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2021/06/Goat-Salvage-Puu-Honua-o-Honaunau-NHP.pdf

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/hunting-special-permits/

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)