Chief Justice Newby Appoints Chief District Court Judges in Wake and Forsyth Counties

Chief Justice Paul Newby has appointed Judge Ned W. Mangum to serve as chief district court judge for Judicial District 10 (Wake County), and Judge Victoria Roemer to serve as chief district court judge for Judicial District 21 (Forsyth County). The appointments become effective August 1, 2021.

"The proper and fair administration of justice is the highest goal of the North Carolina Judicial Branch, and I have full confidence in Judge Mangum and Judge Roemer to ensure that their districts handle every case with the upmost care and respect," Chief Justice Newby said. "Their 35 years of combined judicial experience is a testament to their selflessness and dedication to upholding justice in our state."

Judge Mangum has served as a Wake County district court judge since 2008. He served as Wake County district attorney from April 2014 to December 2014 before returning to the Wake County District Court bench. Before that, he worked as a Wake County assistant district attorney for 10 years.

In 2018, Judge Mangum was president of the Wake County Bar Association. He is a current member of the North Carolina Board of Law Examiners where he began his service in 2018. He has worked as an adjunct professor at Meredith College since 2006, and holds a B.A. from North Carolina State University and juris doctor from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

Judge Roemer has served as a Forsyth County district court judge for 25 years. Before that, she has served as a Forsyth County magistrate, a Forsyth County assistant district attorney, and an assistant district attorney in Davie, Davidson, Iredell, and Alexander counties.

In addition, Judge Roemer worked in the private practice of law from 1986 to 1987. She earned a B.A. from Wake Forest University and a juris doctor from Wake Forest School of Law.