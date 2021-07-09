ChristGEO Media Group Provides A Powerful Alternative To Mainstream Media
But they who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChristGEO Media Group, Inc., a rapidly-growing multimedia, entertainment, education and event sponsoring company, is a U.S.A.- based for-profit enterprise which is actively and aggressively engaged in promoting the Christian faith, the Word of the Bible and the Christian Lifestyle to individuals, couples, families and businesses worldwide. Its business model is substantially different from many contemporary media companies and networks which focus on the social decay and negativity which is so prevalent in today's society. The company's management believes that there is a growing market for faith-based and positive programming which remains unaddressed by most of its media brethren.
— Isaiah 40:31
In an interesting twist, ChristGEO offers its subscriber base the opportunity to participate directly in the selection, production and broadcasting process for substantially all of its shows. It affords particularly talented members the chance to host their own shows on a media platform that serves a potential listener and viewer audience of millions.
This direct interactivity between audience and entertainers is hard to find in the more mainstream contemporary media, and ChristGEO's management believes that this technical and sociological merger of conventional broadcast media with social media is a trend that should be increasingly recognized and incorporated in setting standards for today's businesses.
The network's audiences can expect to see and hear from a refreshing new roster of inspiring programming presented by first-generation hosts and curators. The majority of the network's content is, in fact, provided by subscribers and members under the guidance and leadership, and with the business and technical assistance of the company's management team and media professionals. The result is an interesting amalgam of an interactive audience-driven talent show and an “old-school” broadcasting company. ChristGEO is banking upon the success of its unique formula to drive profits, as well as to drive its agenda in showcasing the joys of modern-day Christianity and social sanity.
In keeping with its ethical foundation, ChristGEO provides free membership subscriptions and other benefits and opportunities to individuals and families living in impoverished nations, and champions campaigns to make Christian family-oriented media and events available to both Christians and non- Christians with an interest in learning more about Christianity. The management of ChristGEO believes that every good, profitable business is morally obligated to invest a portion of its revenues in causes which are beneficial to society at large, and to Humanity as a whole. The company's CEO has pledged never to lose sight of the Christian ethic and to integrate it into every aspect of the manner in which the company's business is conducted. In the simplest terms, the strategy is that the company will do very well financially by doing good work socially.
You can visit the company's website, either to learn more or to become a subscriber or participant, by going to www.christgeo.com . Of note is that ChristGEO is entertaining candidates for an ever-increasing variety of positions, from clerical and administrative to managerial and creative. You can contact one of the company's representatives by calling 800-970-0378.
