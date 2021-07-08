MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

June 28, 2021 to July 5, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 28, 2021, through Monday, July 5, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 69 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

A Glock 35 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Morton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Tre’Mayne Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-088-135

A Ranch & Silva RTS starter pistol was recovered in the 2300 block of High Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-088-145

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Fitsum Solomon Haile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-088-195

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Q Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Ashton Khalil Hinds, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Distribution of a Controlled Substance while Armed, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-088-260

A Daisy Powerline 340 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Demetrious Dequne Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 21-088-284

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-088-313

A Bersa Thunder 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Dezmond Quashon Hayes, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-088-393

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

A Glock Gen 4 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-088-614

A Glock 17 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 200 block of 56th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Brian Antwan Long, of Springdale, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 21-088-716

A Bryco 48 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 59-year-old Lafayette Edwards, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-088-757

A Ruger P87 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Delonta Daniels, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-088-828

A Crucero .32 caliber revolver and a Smith & Wesson M&P .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) were recovered in the 1500 block of 41st Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Maxwell Jamison Harvey, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-088-837

A Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 500 block of Parkland Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-088-841

A .556 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, Northeast. CCN: 21-088-874

A Beretta PX4 Storm .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast. CCN: 21-088-907

Thursday, July 1, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of E Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Rekhya Lampkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-089-100

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-089-136

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 5th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Delvin Denny, of Southeast, D.C., for Parole Violation, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-089-189

A .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 53rd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Ryan Vantrelle Parker, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-089-199

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver, a Deutsche Werke 7.65mm caliber handgun, a Remington Wingmaster 870 12 gauge shotgun, a J.C. Higgins 42 .22 caliber rifle, and a Harrington & Richardson 16 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 600 block of Emerson Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-089-316

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun and a Crossman SNR .357 caliber revolver BB gun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 400 block of 53rd Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-089-348

A Taurus Millennium G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jonquil Tyler Hawkins, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-089-503

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, a .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in Firth Sterling and Suitland Parkway, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Demetrius Frazier, of Southeast, D.C., 23-year-old Daquan Frazier, of Southeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Jayquan Byrd, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 21-089-535

A Taurus Curve .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Antonio Myles, of Southeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-089-664

Friday, July 2, 2021

A Draco 7.62 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1600 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-089-929

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jajuan Gripper, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-089-939

A BB gun was recovered in the Unit block of Atlantic Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-090-104

Saturday, July 3, 2021

An Iver Johnson PAS 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Hamlin Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Justin Davis, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business. CCN: 21-090-236

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Stephon Jones, of Southeast, D.C., and 26-year-old Vicenzo Lomax, of Northeast, D.C., for No Permit, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Identity Theft Second Degree, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-090-476

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-090-552

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Israel Harrison Minger, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-090-574

A Smith & Wesson M&P-15 .223 rifle was recovered in the 1100 block of Montello Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jaylon Sacre, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-090-678

An Anderson AM-15 .223 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-090-783

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of New York Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Michael Benjamin Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Driving under the Influence, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-090-877

A Springfield Armory .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Franklin Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-090-895