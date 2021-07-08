Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2600 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, May 10, 2021, in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 2:08 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim, inside a residential building, suffering from apparent stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 47 year-old Georgette Banks, of no fixed address.

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Fifth District Crime Suppression Team arrested 53 year-old David Maurice Rhodes, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder. The detectives’ investigation revealed this offense is domestic in nature.