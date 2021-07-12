Study Shows Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Graduates Earn Top Median Salaries Early in Careers
From the fall of 2012 through 2015, Rose-Hulman alumni had a median salary of $65,642 one year after receiving their degrees, regardless of academic major.
TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology tops a list of more than 50 Indiana colleges and universities for alumni median salaries one year after graduation, according to a study by the U.S. Census Bureau in cooperation with Hoosier institutions of higher education.
According to data collected from the fall of 2012 through 2015, Rose-Hulman alumni had a median salary of $65,642 one year after receiving their degrees, regardless of academic major. That was approximately $15,000 more than any other Indiana college or university whose data appears in the Census Bureau study and more than twice the figure for nearly half of the 51 other schools included.
Rose-Hulman engineering alumni earned a median salary of $64,967 one year after graduation while those earning degrees in computer and information sciences earned a median salary of $84,653 at the same early point in their careers. These were the top figures for all graduates in those categories in the state and the highest one-year-post-graduation median salaries for any of the academic majors reviewed.
“We have always known that a Rose-Hulman degree is an outstanding investment and we are very proud of our students’ career success,” says Robert A. Coons, president of Rose-Hulman. “Like other members of the Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI), Rose-Hulman is pleased to take part in the Census Bureau’s highly transparent and reliable review of the value of a college degree for the benefit of prospective students and their parents.”
The Census Bureau study, known as the Post-Secondary Employment Outcomes (PSEO) initiative, attempts to show the earning potential of different academic majors and the short-and-long-term earning potential of a college education.
The PSEO initiative matches college student records with the Census Bureau’s job’s database. In Indiana, the bureau partnered with the Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI), of which Rose-Hulman is a member. In total, more than 50 Indiana colleges and universities have their alumni salary data reported in the study.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students and nearly 100 graduate students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
