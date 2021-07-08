Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATEMENT: Governor Carney on Appointment to Council of Governors by President Biden

“I’m proud to join the bipartisan Council of Governors to help strengthen cooperation between our states and the federal government on a range of threats facing our country – from extreme weather to public health challenges,” said Governor Carney. “As we’ve seen over the past year, state-federal cooperation is critically important, especially during a crisis situation. I want to thank President Biden for the appointment, and for bringing governors of both parties together to address important issues we all face.”

