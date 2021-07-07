Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State fines L.A. County Superior Court for safety violations during COVID-19 pandemic

After COVID-19 outbreaks and the deaths of at least four people who worked in Los Angeles County courthouses, California’s workplace safety agency plans to fine the local court system more than $25,000 for multiple violations.

