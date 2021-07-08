Burgum supports attorney general’s lawsuit against ban on new oil and natural gas leases on federal lands

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum today issued a statement in support of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s legal challenge to a federal ban on new oil and natural gas leasing on public lands. Stenehjem filed the lawsuit Wednesday against the federal government, including the Department of the Interior and its Bureau of Land Management.

“Rather than working with states on forward-looking innovation and solutions for carbon management, this unlawful ban is a backward-looking, top-down regulation that threatens to further drive up the price at the pump and deny hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue to our schools, communities and state,” Burgum said. “North Dakota has a robust energy industry and some of the cleanest air and water in the nation because we have developed our resources responsibly with an all-of-the-above energy approach. This misguided ban hurts hardworking Americans, puts our energy security at risk and fails to solve the problem for the environment. It’s bad for the country, and we will continue to oppose it as we fully support the attorney general’s actions.”

In February, Burgum and 16 fellow governors signed a letter to President Biden asking him to withdraw Executive Order 14008, issued on Jan. 27, 2021, which banned new oil and gas development on federal land and in offshore waters.