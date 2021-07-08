Bridge Rehab Project Begins Next Week on Maclays Mill Road in Franklin County

​Project on two adjacent bridges in Lurgan and Southampton townships

Harrisburg, PA – A project to rehabilitate two bridges on Maclays Mill Road (Route 4018) in Lurgan and Southampton townships, Franklin County, is set to begin next week.

This project consists of the rehabilitation of two structures on Maclays Mill Road – a three-span masonry arch bridge spanning Conodoguinet Creek, and an adjacent two-span masonry arch bridge spanning a nearby mill race.

Work first will begin on the two-span structure. This bridge will be closed Monday, July 12. A detour will be in place using Maclays Mill Road, Dream Highway Road, Mongul Road, Roxbury Road, and Mongul Hill Road.

This phase of the project is expected to be completed this construction season. The detour will be lifted during the winter and work will begin on the three-span structure next spring. All work is expected to be completed by September 27, 2022.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1.487,570 project.

