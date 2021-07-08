Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-76 East Overnight Lane Closure This Week, Next Week for Barrier Removal in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Interstate 76 motorists will encounter a weeknight single lane lanes closure between the Route 23 (Conshohocken State Road) and Belmont Avenue interchanges in West Conshohocken Borough and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Thursday, July 8, through Friday, July 16, from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for barrier removal under a project to stabilize the existing rock slope along a section of eastbound I-76. The project is designed to help prevent future rockslides and reduce rock hazards to traveling motorists.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. Physical construction on the project is expected to finish later this summer.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

