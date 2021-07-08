I-76 East Overnight Lane Closure This Week, Next Week for Barrier Removal in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Interstate 76 motorists will encounter a weeknight single lane lanes closure between the Route 23 (Conshohocken State Road) and Belmont Avenue interchanges in West Conshohocken Borough and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Thursday, July 8, through Friday, July 16, from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for barrier removal under a project to stabilize the existing rock slope along a section of eastbound I-76. The project is designed to help prevent future rockslides and reduce rock hazards to traveling motorists.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. Physical construction on the project is expected to finish later this summer.

