I-376 Parkway East Lane Restrictions this Weekend in Edgewood

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway East) in Edgewood Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions on I-376 in both directions will occur at the Edgewood Avenue Bridge over the Parkway East from 6 a.m. to noon each day.

Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct routine bridge inspection work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

