Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,185 in the last 365 days.

I-376 Parkway East Lane Restrictions this Weekend in Edgewood

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway East) in Edgewood Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions on I-376 in both directions will occur at the Edgewood Avenue Bridge over the Parkway East from 6 a.m. to noon each day. 

Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct routine bridge inspection work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

I-376 Parkway East Lane Restrictions this Weekend in Edgewood

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.