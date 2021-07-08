Hoyer Announces 2021 Member Online All-Star Competition

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) today announced the start of this year’s annual Member Online All-Star Competition, which challenges House Democratic Members and Committee Majorities to increase their followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube over a three-week period and to demonstrate creativity in how they use digital tools to reach constituents and share useful information with the public.
