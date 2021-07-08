CHAIRMAN RICHARD PENA RAYMOND ASKS GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT TO ADD $5 BILLION PROPERTY TAX CUT PROPOSAL TO SPECIAL SESSION AGENDA

by: Rep. Raymond, Richard Peña

07/08/2021

AUSTIN - Richard Pena Raymond, Chairman of the Defense and Veteran's Affairs Committee, will be introducing legislation allowing the people of Texas to vote on a $5 billion residential school property tax cut this November.

Chairman Raymond announced today he has asked Governor Greg Abbott to add the proposal to the agenda for the upcoming Special Session of the Texas Legislature, which is scheduled to being on July 8, 2021. Chairman Raymond introduced a similar proposal in 2017.

"I have asked Governor Abbott to allow the people of Texas to vote on a property tax cut this November. We can do this by using $5 billion from the Rainy Day Fund. If it is passes -- and I believe it would pass with overwhelming support -- it would still leave at least $6.5 billion in the Rainy Day Fund," said Chairman Raymond.

Chairman Raymond reminded the Governor that the people of Texas are still trying to get their economic bearings, after having gone through more than a year of the COVID 19 Pandemic and the Winter Storm Uri disaster. "People need and deserve a break. They need some help. A $5 billion property tax cut would help homeowners in Laredo and all across the state of Texas. I hope Governor Abbott agrees with me and adds it to the agenda," said Chairman Raymond.

Raymond noted that Governor Abbott is the only person who can add the tax cut proposal to the agenda, but that in the end, the people of Texas would have to approve it. Raymond has a history of fighting for property tax cuts and reforms.

Contact Info