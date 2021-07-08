FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, July 8, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ONONDAGA, CORTLAND AND OSWEGO COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Onondaga, Cortland and Oswego counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available Saturday, July 10, in Liverpool, Saturday, July 17, in Pulaski, Fayetteville and Homer, and Wednesday, July 28, in Liverpool.

When: Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Where: Walmart SR-31 Clay, 8770 Dell Center Drive, Liverpool For more information, contact New York State Police at (315) 455-2887 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Appointments are requested. All COVID policies will be followed.

When: Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: Deaton's Ace Hardware, 3970 Port Street, Pulaski For more information, contact Kyle Boeckmann at (315) 343-2344 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: All NYS policies will be followed.

When: Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Green Lakes State Park, 7900 Green Lakes Road, Fayetteville For more information, contact Captain Slater at (315) 682-2212 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Event will be limited to eight available half-hour time slots to maintain social distance. Walk-ins are still welcome but may be asked to wait. To schedule an appointment, call Manlius Police at the number above, weekdays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., email the address above, or send a message through Facebook.

When: Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Homer Fire Department, Main Street, Homer For more information, contact Rebecca Smith at (607) 758-5509 or [email protected].

When: Wednesday, July 28, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Where: Bayberry Plaza, 7608 Oswego Road, Liverpool For more information, contact New York State Police at (315) 455-2887 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Appointments are requested. All COVID policies will be followed.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based on a child’s age and size.

###