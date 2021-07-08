No Game No Life: A Must Watch For Any Gamer

If you are a gamer who is tired of playing games and enjoys watching people play games, then this is the perfect fantasy escapist gaming anime for you.

GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when you take two gamers and drop them off in a fantasy world ruled by games?You get the closest thing to a gamer's version of heaven. It is a place where killing, waging war, and stealing from others is forbidden. It is where the mind is greater than matter. Mind games are frequently played. It is never a question for our protagonists if they'll win, but how?That's the vibe of the quirky, comedic, and overall fun gaming anime, No Game No Life If you are a gamer who is tired of playing games and enjoys watching people play games, then this is the perfect fantasy escapist gaming anime for you.No Game No Life is about a brother and sister expert gaming team duo that combine their masterful efforts into an online persona known as Blank since they always leave their usernames empty. Together the two are like machines, they don't eat or sleep- just spend all day on their video games. Sora and Shiro are always looking to master new games just to eventually move on to the next game to get perfect scores.A prominent theme in this is real life versus virtual life. Real-life is frustrating and disappointing for the two gamers, they view it as a crappy game where there is no way to know the rules or how to win, there are over 7 billion players and if you win too much or lose too much there are penalties. In games, there are clear written rules with a way to win.Gaming is their entire lives, without their games, they have no life, hence the aptly named show.Their mundane lives are abruptly interrupted when they win a peculiar game sent anonymously via email. In the blink of an eye, they are transported into a fantasy realm where society is governed by games. Enemies do not fight each other in the traditional sense but in the mind. All conflicts must be resolved by a game with both parties agreeing to wager something of equal value. Anything can be wagered in these games, from the clothes on one's back or to one's own life. Even the ruler of the kingdom can be decided by a game because the one who rules should be the best strategic gamer.Government, politics, and even the lives of its people can all be decided by a single game, what could possibly go wrong?