Sen. Lincoln Hough Announces Priority Legislation to Become Law

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, announces one of his highest priorities for the 2021 legislative will now become law. Senate Bill 45 establishes a fund to provide relief to firefighters who develop cancer while on the job.

“I have been wanting to do something for our firefighters for a long time, and I believe this puts us on the right path to help them,” Sen. Hough said. “Let’s face it, these are men and women who put their lives on the line for little compensation. They do it because they care about their community and the people who live there. We need to thank them for their bravery.”

Senate Bill 45 allows for the creation of a “Voluntary Firefighter Cancer Benefits Pool” by three or more political subdivisions. The pool would then be allowed to provide payments to individuals who develop cancer as a result of their work as a firefighter. Inclusion in the pool is voluntary, and not mandatory. This new law will take effect on Aug. 28.

“I would also like to thank my colleagues for their contributions to this bill, and for helping to move it across the finish line this year,” Sen. Hough said. “There is a higher risk of more than a dozen different kinds of cancer for those who have been exposed while a chemical compound is burning. This is landmark legislation, and it is a great way to help our firefighters who put their lives on the line to serve our communities on a daily basis.”