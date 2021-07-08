Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (July 8 - 14, 2021)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY COUNTY SR-53 bridge repair over Dry Fork Creek (LM 1.3) and Mill Creek (LM 2.5): The contractor has opened both lanes of traffic on the bridges located at LM 1.35 and 2.50. The contractor still must place an epoxy overlay on the bridge located at LM 2.50. This work will occur later. During this work, the contractor will shut down one lane of traffic and will utilize flaggers to facilitate traffic through the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNU198]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 repair of the bridges over SR-1 (US-70) at MM 328.5: During this period, westbound and eastbound I-40 near MM 328 will have nighttime lane closures for milling, paving, and texture coating activities. SR-1 (US-70) may be reduced to one lane with traffic signals near LM 24 at Crab Orchard, TN for bridge repair. Motorists should exercise caution and pay attention to the temporary traffic signals as they travel through the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Bradley/CNU145]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): Construction signs have been installed with erosion control and clearing activities in progress. Utility relocation for the gas line is also in progress. Temporary lane closures or traffic stoppages will be necessary as construction activities continue. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Bradley/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road. The posted speed limit from I-40 to Tuttle Lane is now 45 MPH. The existing speed limit within Fairfield Glade remains at 30 MPH. The newly installed traffic signals at Stonehenge and Eagle Lane are in operation. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as the contractor completes punch list activities. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-282 construction of small drainage structures at LM 2.4: Installation of the Dunbar Road box culverts in Lake Tansi will begin this weekend (July 9-12). This work will be continuous from Friday night until Monday morning with SR-282 Dunbar Road closed to thru traffic between Chacoto Drive and War Eagle Drive. The detour will be posted for motorists.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNU341]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): Contractor has begun clearing operations and installing erosion control measures. Intermittent lane closures and flagging operations are expected. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/James/CNV012]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. Traffic is still using the existing SR-56; however, motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. The contractor currently performing grade work inside Smithville City Limits between Dearman Street and East Bryant Street. A traffic shift in this area will remain to allow contractor to complete work. A diversion remains in place for Williams Road to allow contractor to construct new alignment. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers and construction equipment.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (N. YORK HWY.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 29.70: Bridge Inspection will performing the 2-year inspection of the bridge on N. York HWY. over the Wolf River, (SR-28 at LM 29.70), from 9 AM - 3 PM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 (WILDER RD.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 5.67: Bridge Inspection will performing the 2-year inspection of the bridge on Wilder Road over the east fork of the Obey River, (SR-85 at LM 5.67), from 9 AM - 3 PM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

JACKSON COUNTY SR-262 (GLADDICE HWY.) TDOT Maintenance eastbound from LM 7.9 to LM 8.6: SR-262 in Jackson Co is reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals from LM 7.9 to LM 8.6 due to slope/shoulder repairs until completion.

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 EB bridge repair and resurfacing from west of Falling Water River Bridge (MM 291) to the ramp from SR-24 (US-70N / MM 300): The contractor will patch potholes at night, which will require temporary lane closures from 7 PM to 6 AM Sunday night through Thursday night. Motorists should be prepared for slower traffic and be alert to construction equipment and personnel entering and exiting the work area.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU358]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from east of SR-56 (MM 281) to west of SR-136 (MM 287): Contractor will be performing nightly lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM - 6 AM. Work will consist of milling and paving operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNV029]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (MONTEREY HWY.) Utility Work northbound from LM 33.53 to LM 36.37: Shoulder and single lane closure between Bee Rock Road and West Bishop Avenue. Signage, flaggers, and barrels will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 8 AM and 4 PM beginning 07/08/21 through 07/28/21. [2020-311]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (Burgess Falls Road) grading, drainage, signals and paving at the intersection of West Cemetery Road (LM 6.6): Contractor continues their roadside grading operations and will have a road closure in place on Meadow Wood Drive beginning 07/06/21. A signed detour is in place during this time via Colonial Drive. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU270]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) slide repair near LM 30.1: The contractor has installed barrier rail and began excavation work. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals at each end of the project. Be prepared to stop when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU359]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 slope stabilization at LM 12.5: Roadway is reduced to one lane. Traffic is controlled by signals.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 bridge repair over the Sequatchie River (LM 10.36): The contractor will be working on SR-30 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal while repairs are made. Please use caution when traveling through the area. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 15' should seek alternate route.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Voiles/CNV003]

COFFEE AND GRUNDY COUNTY The resurfacing on I-24 from east of Rutledge Hill Road (LM 28.93) in Coffee County to east of the Bells Mill Road bridge (LM 2.45) in Grundy County, including bridge repair: Project activity will continue from 7 PM to 6 AM. The roadway will be reduced to one lane nightly both directions to support operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to reduce speeds while approaching the work zone located between Coffee County LM 28.93 to Grundy County LM 2.45, the posted speed limit has been reduced from 65 MPH to 55 MPH within the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU339]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activity will continue daily. The roadway will be reduced from 4-lanes to 2-lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 construction of a small drainage structure at (LM 7.6): Project activity progression will continue daily. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by traffic signal operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to stop while approaching the work zone located at LM 7.6, the posted speed limit has been reduced from 40 MPH to 25 MPH within the work zone.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

FRANKLIN, COFFEE, AND GRUNDY COUNTY SR-50 (US-64) resurfacing from west of Rutledge Ford Rd (LM 21.4) in Franklin County, through Grundy/Coffee County to near I-24 (LM 0.2) in Grundy County: Project activity progression will continue daily. The roadway will be reduced to two lanes during construction work, all 4 lanes will be restored by the end of each day. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Hussein/CNV015]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNU355]

MARION COUNTY The S.I.A. route serving Northeast Wood Products in Jasper: The contractor will be on site installing construction signs, silt fencing, and clipping shoulders next week. Flaggers will be present when construction personnel are onsite. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNV901]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) repair of bridge over the Sequatchie River (LM 12.7): The contractor will be working on SR-8 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal while repairs are made. Please use caution when traveling through the area. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 15 feet should seek alternate routes.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Voiles/CNU148]

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from Sequatchie County line (LM 0) to north of Feedstore Drive (LM 12.5): The contractor has begun resurfacing operations on SR-111 from the Sequatchie County line to Log mile 12.51 in Van Buren. One lane will be closed while resurfacing operations are taking place. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Strawser Construction, Inc./Voiles/CNU298]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 resurfacing from north of SR-60 (MM 25) to south of SR-308 (MM 31): During this reporting period, the contractor will install construction signs and begin resurfacing operations. Nightly lane closures will be in place on I-75 Northbound in Bradley county beginning at mile marker 25 Sunday night through Thursday night and will occur from 7 PM to 6 AM. The speed limit in the work zone will be reduced to 60 MPH while workers are present. Motorists are advised to use caution and reduce speed in the work zone.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU335]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (KEITH ST. S.W.) Utility Work southbound from LM 8.57 to LM 9.24: Lane closures between Fairway Drive SW and Harrison Pike. Signage and barrels will be present. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution through the work zones between the hours of 9 am - 2 PM during the daytime and 8 PM - 6 AM during the nighttime. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-308 (LAUDERDALE MEMORIAL HWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 5.43 to LM 6.62: Mobile lane closures between Walker Valley Road and Wacker Blvd for utility construction. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 08/06/21. [2021-404]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.48 to LM 8.42: A detour of Harrison Pike at Keith Street will cause short delays as traffic is routed along Grove Avenue during utility construction. Motorists should reduce speed and follow signage. Barricades, cones, and flaggers will be present between 8 PM and 6 am with an estimated completion of 07/07/21. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Exit 33 (SR-308, Lauderdale Highway) bridge work and ramp upgrades: There will be lane shifts in both the Southbound and Northbound lanes from MM 31 to MM33. The lanes will be reduced to 2- 11ft lanes in both directions as work goes on this project. On SR308 (Lauderdale Highway) there will be intermittent lane closures as the contractor works in this area.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNV124]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on Market Street (SR-58) and I-24 to remove existing Eastbound entrance ramp. The contractor has closed the ramp to I-24 Eastbound at Long Street and the cloverleaf ramp from Market Street (SR-58) Southbound to I-24 Eastbound. Traffic in these areas accessing I-24 Eastbound will do so via a temporary signal located just south of the I-24 underpass on Market Street (SR-58). Detour signage will be in place. Brief, intermittent lane closures are possible on 25th Street at the intersection of Long Street during daylight hours as the contractor works on the removal of existing entrance ramp. Chestnut Street is closed to thru traffic between West 20th Street and West 25th Street and will remain closed until construction of Bridge No. 2 has been completed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Single and double lane closures on I-24 both directions will be used between 07/09/21 between 07/14/21 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there will be single lane closures on North and South Terraces and in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections of Germantown with North and South Terrace on 07/08/21, 07/09/21, and between 07/12/21 and 07/14/21 from 9 PM and 6 AM. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Phase 3 traffic alignments have been implemented. Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. The Welcome Center has been reopened. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange. ***Welcome Center will be closed beginning 12 AM 07/06/2021 through 7 AM 07/09/2021. Contractor plans to perform concrete pavement repairs from 9 PM 07/09/2021 to 6 AM 07/12/2021 on I-75 NB between MM 2 and MM 3. This work is weather depend and will require a double lane closure throughout this section. Lane closure tapers will extend into the interchange.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Thursday 07/08/2021 – Wednesday 07/14/2021 7 AM to 6 PM Temporary Right Shoulder Closure will be in place for Northbound and Southbound US27 from the Olgiati Bridge to I24 For Pull Box Repair.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance both directions from MM 181 to MM 184: TDOT Maintenance will be performing concrete repairs on I-24 starting 07/07/21 through 07/09/21. Lanes 2 and 3 will be closed in both directions from 9 PM to 6 AM from MM 181 to MM 184. [TDOT/D29/Wallace]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 TDOT Maintenance both directions from MM 7 to MM 10: In-Place paving project to repair settled bridge ends on 07/10/21 from 6 AM to 4 PM. A double lane closure will be in place in both directions while paving is completed. [Talley/Wallace/Maint]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 TDOT Maintenance northbound from MM 7 to MM 9: TDOT Maintenance will be repairing a section of I-75 from MM 8.6 to MM 8.8 on 07/08/21 from 8 PM to 6 AM. Northbound lanes 1, 2 and 3 will be closed. [TDOT/Wallace/Maint]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (CUMMINGS HWY.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 2.87: Shoulder and single lane closure between Lilac Avenue and S. Moss Avenue. Signage, drums, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM from 07/08/21 through 07/22/21. [2021-362]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work both directions at LM 9.16: Shoulder and single lane closure between S. Holly Street and S. Highland Park Avenue. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM through 07/14/21. [2021-111]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work both directions at LM 9.82: Shoulder and single lane closure between 4th Avenue and S. Lyerly Street. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM through 07/14/21. [2021-389]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-38 (BIRMINGHAM HWY.) Utility Work both directions at LM 0.92: Lane closures between Business Park Drive and the entrance to APAC Mid-South at 901 Birmingham Hwy. Portable traffic signals, signage, drums/cones will be present. Motorists should use extreme caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM starting 07/09/21 through 07/22/21. [2021-422]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (SIGNAL MOUNTAIN BLVD.) TDOT Contractor both directions from LM 13.7 to LM 17: Collier Engineering will be surveying underground utilities along the route starting 07/12/21 through 07/16/21. A flagging operation will be in place from 9 AM to 4 PM each day. [TDOT/Operations/Wallace]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD.) Utility Work northbound at LM 13.45: Shoulder and single lane closure between Runyan Drive and Mountain Creek Road. Signage, drums, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM through 07/28/21. [2021-330 & 2021-251]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-312 resurfacing from south of Henry Road (LM 6.9) to west of SR-58 (LM 14.2): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on this road as the Contractor will have flaggers directing traffic for the construction operation. The motoring public should expect possible long delays.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNV087]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 07/08/21, 07/09/21, 07/12/21, 07/13, and 07/14/21 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. There will also be very short lane closures for blasting that will last five minutes or less. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. Tallant Road will be shifted to the new alignment starting on 07/08/21 to allow for the completion of the roundabout.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: Contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place & SR-153 may have lane closures as well. Bridge repair over SR-153 will be performed between 8pm & 6am. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic shall remain open in all directions.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV053]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 resurfacing from north of SR-317 (LM 5.58) to near US-11 (US-64, SR-2) (LM 7.08), including bridge expansion joint repair: During this report period, the contractor will have temporary lane closures while performing resurfacing operations. One lane of traffic shall always remain open. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic flow.

[Select Contractor/Osbonlighter/CNV054]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be grading, paving, constructing retaining wall(s) and installing signals & lighting on S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. **The roadway is not open to traffic**. The traveling public should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 at SR-30 (Exit 49) and SR-305 (Exit 52) interchange improvements: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on surface pavement on SR-305 at the I-75 ramps. This work will occur starting 7/6/2021 through 7/9/2021 from 8 AM to 5 PM. Motorists can expect lane closures and brief delays in the area during this time. Flaggers will be on site to assist with traffic control.

[APAC - Atlantic, Inc./Wagner/CNU352]

POLK COUNTY SR-33 (HWY. 411) Utility Work both directions from LM 9.9 to LM 14: Lane closures between SR-40 and Ocoee River Bridge for utility construction. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 07/30/21. [2019-245]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on foundations for the new bridge and relocation of utilities on the east side of the river. The right shoulder of SR-40 (US-64) is closed for the duration of this work. Brief intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-40 (US-64) Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5:30 PM to allow for utility work and moving equipment/supplies. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

RHEA COUNTY SR-302 resurfacing from SR-68 (LM 8.9) to near SR-29 (US-27) (LM 12.2): During this report period, the contractor will have temporary lane closures in place while performing resurfacing operations. Flaggers will be present to assist traffic flow.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV099]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic will continue to experience slight lane shifts with no shoulders at the entrance to the SIA roadway but there will be no lane closures on SR29.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime, the contractor will be setting up shoulder closures at various locations in Sequatchie, Marion, Warren, Coffee, Franklin, and Grundy Counties to install new signs. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during these closures.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNU178]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The random on-call attenuator repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures to perform Attenuator repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNV111]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime, the contractor will be setting up shoulder closures at various locations in Hamilton, McMinn, and Bradley Counties to install new concrete footers for signs. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during these closures.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNV194]

REGION 2 longitudinal joint stabilization on various state routes: During the daytime, the contractor will have short term lane closures on various routes in Putnam on SR-111 Warren on SR-55, and Grundy SR-50. During this time one lane of traffic will be closed while contractors are present. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Pavement Restorations, Inc./Voiles/CNV113]

REGION 2 on-call concrete pavement repair on various interstates and state routes: On Wednesday July 14 and Thursday July 15 the contractor will be saw cutting concrete pavement on I-75 SB in lane 3 from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM. The approximate repair locations are on I-75 SB lane 3 at MM 8.0, MM 7.28, and MM 7.18. Lanes 3 and 4 on I-75 SB will be closed during this work with appropriate yield signs on ramps that the lane closure crosses. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site during the work. Also, From Friday July 16 at 8:00 PM through Monday July 19 at 6:00 AM Vulcan Materials Company will be repairing concrete pavement on I-75 SB in lane 3. The approximate repair locations are on I-75 SB lane 3 at MM 8.0, MM 7.28, and MM 7.18. Lanes 3 and 4 on I-75 SB will be closed during this work with appropriate yield signs on ramps that the lane closure crosses. Also, one lane of the Bonny Oaks on-ramp to I-75 SB will be closed. I-75 SB lanes 1 and 2 will remain open during this work, and all lanes will be opened no later than 6:00 AM on Monday July 19. Message boards will be setup one week in advance of work. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site during the work.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Voiles/CNU373]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNU303]

REGION 2 The random on-call pavement marking on various interstate and state routes: Contractor will be retracing pavement markings on various interstate and state routes in Putnam, Dekalb, White, and Cumberland county. Work will be performed using mobile operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./James/CNV036]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period. The drain cleaning operation will be having an intermittent lane closure on SR153, SR111, I24 MM132.8-134.3, I40 MM269.6-273, and I24. During this reporting period, the contractor will only be working Monday thru Wednesday night.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Curtis/CNU328]

