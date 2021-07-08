A-LIST CELEBRITIES & LEADING BRANDS LINE UP TO PARTNER WITH FIRST-EVER GLOBAL ONE-STOP-SHOP NFT CREATIVE AGENCY

/EIN News/ -- United States, California, Los Angeles, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1ofOne, the newest, most efficient full-service creative agency in the NFT space, is proud to announce their launch today. For their first project, 1ofOne will be the exclusive NFT studio to develop and execute the first official series of Mike Tyson NFT’s.

The first official Mike Tyson NFT’s will drop on the NFT marketplace, OpenSea, in August. www.opensea.io

Tyson will collaborate with renowned digital artist Cory Van Lew to launch a unique collection of iconic moments from his career that includes fan unlockable content as well as a limited release of his own new collectible series.

1ofOne has dozens of art and collectible drops as well as NFT projects, from games to immersive experiences, lined up with A-list talent including musicians, sports icons, brands and estates to market and strategically distribute their NFT’s at scale. 1ofOne offers a unique “plug and play” white glove agency experience for their clients, leveraging connections within the NFT collector community and artist collective to provide a full suite of top creative & distribution services that drive talent assets, awareness and value behind each drop.

1ofOne is spearheaded by top executives including Blocksquared founder Jeff Hood and Swarm Fund founder Joel Dietz. Building on his success as a founding contributor to platforms that have now become industry standards, including Ethereum, Metamask, and Swarm, Dietz has designed a new protocol for fan engagement that will be integrated with 1ofOne's offering.

1ofOne strategic advisors and investors include Sophie Watts, Former President of STX Entertainment, now Eros-STX, Lauren Selig, Chief Zaruk and Simon Tikhman of The Core Entertainment, Thaddeus Koroma of Limit Breakers, Luke Mitzman of Pulse Management and Jason Aufdermaur.

Hood, 1ofOne Managing Partner, comments, “We’ve been working behind the scenes for a while to create something as exclusive and comprehensive as 1ofOne. Our desire is to enable A-list talent and global brands to have an entry point into this space, while ensuring we focus on pushing the boundaries of this medium and creating true artistic collaborations. Our streamlined and data driven approach will help talent tap into creative outlets that they’ve never before imagined, and we couldn’t be happier to be able to offer them the exceptionally unique and supportive experience we have created at 1ofOne.”

Tyson adds, “The more I learn about NFT’s the more excited I am to be a part of the crypto/tech community. It’s the future and I chose to partner with 1ofOne to help me navigate through the NFT community with something truly innovative and creative that tells a story about who I am.”

1ofOne is live as of today and will continue to announce additional limited and select partnerships in the coming weeks. Please visit 1ofone.io/ for more information on the agency.

About 1ofOne:

1ofOne is the world's leading NFT creative agency that offers a one-stop-shop dedicated to A-list talent and leading global brands. The agency, founded in 2021 is backed by investors and strategic advisors such as Sophie Watts, Lauren Selig, Chief Zaruk and Simon Tikhman of The Core Entertainment, Thaddeus Koroma of Limit Breakers, Luke Mitzman of Pulse Management and Jason Aufdermaur.

