Marine Fisheries advisory committees to discuss small mesh gill net issues

Three advisory committees to the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet by web conference later this month to discuss possible future small mesh gill net management measures.

The Southern, Northern, and Finfish advisory committees will meet separately to review the Small Mesh Gill Net Rules Modification Information Paper. The paper contains an overview of the small mesh gill net fishery and presents a suite of potential management options focused on reducing regulatory complexity, potential bycatch in the fishery and user conflict. The options provided fall under four categories:

Yardage Limits

Attendance Requirements

Set Time and Area Restrictions

Mesh Size Limits

The Marine Fisheries Commission is considering moving some options forward for further development and possible rulemaking. The commission is seeking advisory committee feedback on the options before considering the issue at its August 2021 business meeting.

The committees will meet as follows:

Web conference links and agendas are available on the Marine Fisheries Commission Advisory Committees Meetings webpage.

The public may submit comments to the advisory committees in three ways:

Sign Up to Speak at a meeting – Public comment will be accepted at the advisory committee meetings listed above. Those who wish to speak at the meetings must register by noon the day before the meeting at the provided links. Submit Online Comments – Public comments will be accepted through online forms. The deadline for submitting comments is noon the day before the meeting at the provided links. Mail Comments – Written comments may be mailed to: Comments – Small Mesh Gill Net Rules Modification Information Paper, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments must be received by the division by noon the day before the meeting.

Emailed comments will not be accepted.