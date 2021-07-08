How the Packaging Influnces the Quality of the Olive Oil? The Role of Packaging Summarized by Artem Oliva
Artem Oliva stated that the olive oil packaging is extremely important if what we want is to obtain an exquisite product of excellent quality.KONAK, IZMIR, TURKEY, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once the olives have been harvested and the “liquid gold” (olive oil) obtained after several processes, it is time to pack it carefully, surely you will think that it is the simplest step, but it is not. Olive oil is a delicate product, which needs good conservation so that all its beneficial elements are not lost. Therefore, the packaging is closely related to product quality.
In this article you will discover the importance of packaging to preserve olive oil explained by Artem Oliva which is the leading organic olive oil supplier and exporter in Turkey.
The packaging of extra virgin olive oil must help the product to be preserved in the best possible conditions to guarantee its quality. All the actions carried out both in the field and in the production and storage of the oil, can be broken in the last stage if the packaging process is not carried out correctly.
There are numerous factors that affect the quality of olive oil, both agronomic factors and the production process, but we must not forget the importance of olive oil packaging, which can be key to guaranteeing an exceptional and high quality olive oil and influencing the preservation of product’s properties.
Several scientific reports show that the format (size) and the material of the packaging container have a direct influence on the preservation of extra virgin olive oil. This fact is applicable to all edible oils.
Therefore, the consumer must not forget that the packaging is responsible for, firstly, protecting and preserving the EVOO and, secondly, identifying the brand and attracting the buyer's attention. It must be also pointed out that the packaging affects in the same way the safety in transport and the commercialization of the product, taking into account online commerce. Thus, the choice of the type of container must be related to the rotation time of the container, considering this time from when it is packed until the user consumes the content, knowing that the degradation speed of the oil is greater from the moment when the container is opened for consumption. Here are some considerations to take into account when choosing a product:
- When buying a product in a supermarket shelf, the first thing we look at is the design of its packaging and, secondly, the label or lithography. Packaging design is referred to in marketing as 'the silent seller' and can sometimes be misleading as well. A product that has a striking design (packaging + label or lithograph) can attract customers and give them a perception of higher quality. Therefore, remember that an attractive design is useless if, due to the packaging, the extra virgin olive oil soon becomes rancid (oxidized). Do not be fooled by the design of the packaging: the important thing is the quality of the EVOO contained.
- Once the attractiveness of the design has been overcome, as a consumer you should know that the most important thing in an EVOO container is the material from which the container is made: the quality of the cap and then the design. The material of the container and the stopper are related to the evolution of the quality of EVOO, both in the commercial and consumption life time.
- Oxidative rancidity, also called autoxidation from the oil quality point of view, is the most important factor to take into account and we must know to avoid it. In this case, it is the reaction of atmospheric oxygen with the double bonds of unsaturated fatty acids, favored by oxygen, temperature, light, and iron and copper metal ions. The auto oxidation reaction (rancidity) is impossible to avoid unless the oil freezes, however it can be delayed.
We know that the oxidation process (rancidity) of the oil cannot be stopped, but it is important to know how it slows down. Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) is preserved much better than other types of edible oil, thanks to the presence of phenolic compounds that act as natural antioxidants. It can be affirmed, without being mistaken, that in oils, the packaging time plays against quality. The speed with which the quality degrades in EVOO depends on:
-Its concentration of polyphenols, which are powerful natural antioxidants that protect the quality of EVOO. The higher amounts of polyphenols, the longer and better the original properties of EVOO will be preserved.
There are a number of factors that must be taken into account regarding packaging, such as avoiding certain harmful external agents that can come into contact with the product. Factors such as light, air, heat and metallic traces should be avoided in packaging. These factors promote oxidation, accelerate discoloration, increase the peroxide value and decrease its stability.
• Temperature: Normally high or low temperatures have a negative effect on the quality of the olive oil. Due to this, its packaging has to help maintain the ambient temperature, being convenient to keep it away from heat sources. The best way to preserve an oil is to keep it at room temperature.
• Light: Exposures to light can also affect the quality of the olive oil. The best container is the one that is made of opaque and dark material, since light when it comes into contact with the oil loses beneficial elements. Therefore, it is best to keep it in an opaque container, made of dark glass or in cans.
• Exposure to metals: Metals such as iron or copper act as catalysts and cause oxidation of the product. The can, which is a container widely used in olive oil packaging, avoids the effect of iron because it is made of tinplate, which is a flat rolled product made of steel with low carbon content (0.03-0.13%), coated both sides by a layer of tin and varnish.
• Oxygen: It is very important to bear in mind that olive oil should not be given air directly, thus avoiding its oxidation. Nitrogen-dosed bottled oil improves the olive oil shelf life and preserves its functional properties. It is done by the 'Sparging' system where the nitrogen is bubbled directly into the EVOO in order to eliminate the oxygen from the air. This makes the air that remains in the container remain enriched with nitrogen, a fact that minimizes auto oxidation.
On the other hand, cleanliness is essential to avoid any type of environmental contamination. We must take into account the filtration that will help us retain any type of impurity and residues, and eliminating moisture if we pass the oil through a material that can lead to these defects.
Cleaning the packaging line and all auxiliary material is essential to avoid environmental contamination and small particles of dust or cleaning materials. It is essential to take care of the cleaning and disinfection of cisterns, pipes, valves, transfer pumps as well as adequate control of the temperature, light, air, hygienic and environmental conditions of the packaging hall in the olive oil factory without forgetting the correct handling and hygiene rules by the operators.
The closure of the bottle is very important, and the caps are neglected too often in the packaging phase, sometimes staining the bottles, especially when they are destined for export, which are subjected to a multitude of movements and changes in temperature. Any pore that does not allow a correct closure will benefit oxidation and as a consequence the oil will deteriorate more quickly.
One last aspect to take into account is the design of the packaging, such as the size, shape and sensations it conveys. All this plays a really important role in the perception that customers have when purchasing the product. Therefore, special emphasis should be placed on any type of detail from aesthetics, hygiene (anti-drip system for example), functionality, to the practicality of the product. If the packaging of the oil has all these aspects, it is very likely that the customer will value the product more positively.
Consequently, we can affirm that olive oil packaging is extremely important if what we want is to obtain an exquisite product of excellent quality.
At Artem Oliva, we take maximum care of the entire packaging process of our olive oil, avoiding its oxidation and keeping its organoleptic, nutritional and quality properties intact.
