Florida PSC Authorizes Hurricane Recovery Surcharge for Duke Energy Florida, LLC

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) today approved an interim storm restoration recovery charge that will allow Duke Energy Florida, LLC (DEF) to recover costs for Hurricanes Eta and Isaias. DEF reported recoverable costs of $16.7 million related to Hurricanes Eta, which hit in November 2020, and Isaias, which hit in August 2020. Subject to refund pending Commission review of actual restoration costs, a DEF residential customer bill using 1,000 kilowatt-hours will reflect a 55-cent surcharge over a 12-month recovery period beginning in August 2021. “In Florida, storm season is not just a label; it’s a reality for all of us. Like many in our state, Duke Energy customers were impacted by Hurricanes Eta and Isaias last year,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “With storms, come power outages. The PSC is committed to working with the company to ensure outages are handled efficiently, so customers can continue to receive reliable service.” Hurricanes Eta and Isaias weakened as they approached Florida, but still caused numerous power outages. Eta struck the Florida Keys and then moved into the Gulf of Mexico before hitting Florida again. Isaias skirted Florida’s east coast and heavily impacted DEF’s service territory. The interim storm restoration recovery charge is subject to refund with interest pending PSC review of the utility’s actual restoration costs. The disposition of any over or under recovery, and interest, will be considered by the PSC at a later date. Utilities typically are allowed the opportunity to recover storm-related costs, though they are required to show the costs were justified. DEF serves more than 1.8 million retail customers in Florida. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.