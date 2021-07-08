Antibody Drug Conjugates Market CAGR predicted at 15.4% by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report Forecast 2021-2031. Forecasts : By Technology (Cleavable Linkers, Non-Cleavable Linkers, Other Technology), By Payload Type (, MMAE, DM4, Camptothecin, DM1, MMAF, Other Payload Type), By Target Antigen ( CD30, HER2, CD22, CD33), By Drug Type (, Adcetris, Kadcyla, Other Drugs), By Application ( Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, Brain Tumor, Other Application), , By Linker Type (, VC, VA, SMCC, Hydrazone, Other Linker Type) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

Visiongain’s analyst says: ‘The Global market for Antibody Drug Conjugates would be around $3.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% in the first half period 2021-2026 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 15.4% in the other half period 2026-2031’.

Antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology continues to evolve as a widely successful drug targeting technology for the treatment of cancer. Enormous progress has been made by researchers in the development of ADC constituents. Advances in targeting antibodies, potent payloads and drug-linker technologies that facilitate improved ADC stability, potency and targeting efficiency led to the development of ten commercially viable ADCs. ADCs are the next-generation treatment for various kinds of cancers. With two approved products and many in clinical trials, ADC development has become one of the most attractive classes of biologics.

Increase in Number of Cancer Patients in the World is Creating Opportunities for Cancer Diagnostic Companies

Oncotic, with spending over US$ 100 trillion in major developed and pharmaceutical markets , is the leading class in specialty medicines by 2020. Of the $298 billion growth of developing-market brands by 2020, $135 billion are the product of new medicines, with the largest proportion coming from oncology medicinal products launched over the next five years. These treatments often take years to reach patients outside the main developed markets, which means that the range of innovations will be less widespread in the next five years. The new medicines available are increasingly being used to treat oncology and orphan conditions and to offer a range of specialty molecular medicines.

Other Factors Boosting the Market Growth

Use of known or approved antibodies and cytotoxins in ADCs means potentially streamlined reviews and briefer development cycles.

Technological advances, including stable linker technologies, have provided the impetus to develop more targeted and efficacious ADCs.

Development of more stable linkers and potent cytotoxins are likely to ensure that the next generation ADCs have an improved safety/efficacy profile.

Increasing incidence of cancer is also contributing to the development of ADCs.

Is Complexity of ADCs hindering its Growth?

Manufacturing an ADC is a complex process. It requires a small molecule, an antibody, chemical linking chemistry and different amino acid conjugation. Antibody drug conjugates exhibit a more complex and heterogeneous structure than the parent monoclonal antibody. This complexity and heterogeneity present a significant challenge for generic manufacturers to copy the ADCs; thus, the complexity of ADCs preserves companies’ investment longer.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

AbbVie Inc. Astellas Pharma Inc Bayer Pharmaceuticals Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Genentech Biotechnology ImmunoGen Biotechnology Immunomedics Inc Lonza Group AG (Lonza) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Roche Holding AG (Roche) Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Seattle Genetics, Inc. Merck KGaA

Overall world revenue for Antibody Drug Conjugates Market will surpass $3.2 billion in 2020, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031.

Find more research reports on the Pharma Industry click on:

