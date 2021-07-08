Successful Cyber Due Diligence saved Investors Billions of Dollars in Q1 and Q2 2021 - Investment Loss Prevention
Swiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence and defence solutions, services and systems.
Fraud is the daughter of the greed.”ZüRICH, ZüRICH ZH, SWITZERLAND, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The term “due diligence” means "required carefulness" or "reasonable care" in general usage, and has been used in the literal sense of "requisite effort" since at least the mid-fifteenth century. As long as broker-dealers exercised “due diligence” (required carefulness) in their investigation into the company whose equity they were selling, and as long as they disclosed to the investor what they found, they would not be found liable for non-disclosure of information that was not discovered in the process of that investigation. The broker-dealer community quickly institutionalized, as a standard practice, the conducting of due diligence investigations of any stock offerings in which they involved themselves. Originally, the term was limited to public offerings of equity investments, but over time it has become associated with investigations of private mergers and acquisitions as well.
— John Grant
Today more than ever, the investors and investor communities such as Angel Investors, Venture Capital companies or other investor associations have to be informed to make critical decisions with due diligence checks. False company, false website, false broker, false bitcoin or cryptocurrency - everything leads normal people and professional investors daily to lose money which can be back only with hard-working investigation and enforcement team.
What is investment loss prevention?
With its Global Offer of Cyber Due Diligence combined with Financial Due Diligence, Swiss Security Solutions LLC can prevent losses between USD 50 000.- up to USD 15 000 000.- The costs of the Cyber Due Diligence and Financial Due Diligence are medium level costs.
Unfortunately, there are corporations which had free consultation with Swiss Security Solutions LLC, and did not want to invest anything in Due Diligence Check . On the ende, they had losses from USD 50 000.- up to USD 1 000 000.- This business practice is wrong, because the investigation and enforcement, which happens after the false decision and false investment will cost the investor up to ten times more, not calculating the invested time from the investor and investor workers or family members in asset recovery.
Performing cyber and financial due diligence before making a critical decision is an invaluable tool in assessing potential business partners and partnerships for commercial, investigative or bitcoin investment purposes. A successful cyber and financial screening can give you the information needed to make intelligent decisions regarding investments, mergers and acquisitions, legal mandates, and more.
Much more than a simple or standard due diligence check, Swiss and Global Cyber and Financial Due Diligence intelligence collection and analysis specifically target the detection of reputational risks, money laundering, corruption, and embezzlement. You will truly know who you are dealing with.
Swiss Security Solutions specializes in investigating investment fraud, identity theft, financial statement fraud, asset misappropriation, romance fraud, skimming of cash, misuse of company assets, theft of intellectual property and trade secrets and healthcare, insurance, and banking. Our services and solutions also include background checks, due diligence, locating a missing person, infidelity and cheating spouse, prenuptial matrimonial agreements, online brand fraud, banking fraud, corporate intelligence, phone and laptop monitoring, vehicle tracking, surveillance and observation, cyber investigations, forensic services and digital forensic services.
More about Swiss Security Solutions LLC - Contact Page.
More about global and Swiss services from Swiss Security Solutions trademark Website Private Investigator Switzerland - Swiss Detective Agency
Elena Göldi
Swiss Security Solutions LLC
+41 445866033
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Global Cyber and Financial Due Diligence