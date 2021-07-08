Lipid Nutrition Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030

Lipid Nutrition Market, by Type (Omega-3, Omega-6, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Others), Source (Plant, Animal), Form (Liquid, Powder), Application (Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals, Infant Formula, Pharmaceutical, Food Fortification, Animal Nutrition, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America) — Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report (2021–2030)

The Global Lipid Nutrition Market is expected to reach USD 8,600.2 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Lipids are rich in hydrocarbon in the reduced form of oils, fats, waxes, certain hormones, and vitamins. They act as the building blocks of structuring and the functioning of living cells. Lipids are insoluble in water because they are non-polar, but they are soluble in chloroform. Lipids are an efficient source of energy that the body can store at an abundance rate.



Increasing consumer awareness about the healthy fat diet and demand food supplements containing lipids have resulted in the rise in lipid nutrition consumption. The demand for lipid nutrition is driven by increasing demand for nutrition from the elderly population, an increase in its usage in food supplements and infant formulas, the prevalence of chronic health ailments, and increasing obesity among people.

Increasing consumer attention towards preventive healthcare and growing awareness about lipid nutrition and its health benefits, and increasing cases of chronic health problems are some of the factors expected to drive the market growth. The growing vegan population and the requirement for appropriate lipid nutrition options for vegetarians for providing the body with sufficient nutrition are also expected to contribute to market growth. Some of the lipid nutritional compounds are derived from vegan sources due to the growing vegan population. This results in the deprivation of lipids in their daily diet which is estimated to increase the market demand among vegetarian people.

Reduction in the production of fish oil owing to the fishery sustainability problems is expected to hamper and demand and supply scenario. Stringent regulations laid by the FDA on the use of fish oil with alternative products is the main restraining factor.

Some Significant Market Developments Considered in the Report:

October 2020 - Omega Protein Corporation has retained Lipid Technologies, LLC. This retainment would help the company to launch more value-added products.

October 2020 - Aker BioMarine AS, a Norwegian fishing and biotech company providing krill products is investing more money in India by establishing a distribution hub in Chennai to keep huge stocks of Aqua products.

November 2019 - BASF SE signed an agreement with Zerion to make unique personalized nutrition products in the Asia Pacific market.

October 2019 - FrieslandCampina N.V. signed an agreement with Royal A-ware for the supply and production of lipid-rich nutritional products.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Lipid Nutrition Market

The QMI team is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the global lipid nutrition industry, and it has been observed that the demand for nutrition is normal during the pandemic time. It is expected to grow sharply during the analysis period. Due to the increasing spread of COVID 19, the consumption of lipid nutritional products by patients have increased for the faster recovery from COVID 19 infection. To control the spread of the pandemic, many countries across the globe have enforced strict lockdown norms, which is hampering business activities. The demand for and supply of raw materials and product manufacturing and distribution have been completely disrupted due to the closing down of the marketplace. Among various industries, transportation, energy, manufacturing, and other industries have suffered huge financial losses. However, lipid nutrition has played a significant role in providing energy to the human body during the pandemic. All these factors have been analyzed in detail in this report.

Global Lipid Nutrition Market, by Type

Based on the type, the global lipid nutrition market is segmented into omega-3, omega-6, medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), and others. The omega-3 segment is expected to hold the major market share during the forecast period. The increasing awareness among consumers related to preventive medical products and the health benefits of omega-3 is expected to drive the segment growth.

The medium-chain triglycerides segment is estimated to register significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing consumer preference for bio-based and natural ingredients combined with rising health concerns among the people will drive the market growth.

Global Lipid Nutrition Market, by Source

Based on the source, the global lipid nutrition market is classified into plant and animal. Among these, the animal segment is dominating and is going to continue its dominance exceeding 100 kilotons till 2024. The increasing demand for omega-3 and various other fish oil-rich products owing to the DHA and EPA content has improved the overall demand of the industry.

The plant segment is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period. The market growth can be due to the increasing health consciousness among consumers and the increasing vegan population.

Global Lipid Nutrition Market, by Form

Based on form, the global lipid nutrition market is segmented into liquid and powder. The liquid-based lipid nutrition market is dominating the market owing to the increasing usage of soft gels for supplements dosage due to the ease in consumption. Furthermore, a high absorption rate and effective functionality are expected to create new opportunities for the lipid nutritional product demand.

Global Lipid Nutrition Market, by Application

Based on application, the lipid nutrition market is segmented into dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, infant formula, pharmaceutical, food fortification, animal nutrition and others. The dietary supplements and nutraceuticals segment is expected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period. The shift in the nutritional trends among the consumers towards healthy lifestyles for avoiding healthcare expenses is expected to contribute to segment growth.

Global Lipid Nutrition Market, by Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the global lipid nutrition market is segmented into the direct and indirect market. Indirect segment is sub-segmented into modern trade format, specialty stores, e-commerce stores, drug stores and others. Indirect segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Global Lipid Nutrition Market, by Region

Based on the region, the global lipid nutrition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is holding a major market share owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity that results in the requirement of a nutritious diet. The growing food and beverages industry and favorable regulations for dietary supplements are expected to drive the regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. There is a huge growth in the dietary supplement and pharmaceutical industry in developing economies like India and China which are driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising health concerns among women and infant has improved the regional demand for nutritional lipids.

Some Major Findings of the Lipid Nutrition Market Report Include:

Major global market trend and forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

An in-depth global lipid nutrition market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of major market players operating in the global lipid nutrition market, which include Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Nordic’s Naturals, Inc., Croda International Plc, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group plc, FMC Corporation, Neptune Wellness Solutions, Aker BioMarine AS, Omega Protein Corporation, FrieslandCampina, and Polaris Nutritional Lipids.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years

Key impact factor analysis across regions includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global nutrition market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global lipid nutrition market

Browse key industry insights spread across 195 pages with 135 market data tables and 91 figures & charts from the report, “ Lipid Nutrition Market , by Type (Omega-3, Omega-6, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Others), Source (Plant, Animal), Form (Liquid, Powder), Application (Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals, Infant Formula, Pharmaceutical, Food Fortification, Animal Nutrition, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America) — Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report (2021–2030)” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

