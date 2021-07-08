The antibody purification services market is projected to be worth USD 2.02 billion by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of ~10%, claims Roots Analysis

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an evident surge in demand for standard quality antibodies for research, diagnosis and therapeutic purposes, which has presented lucrative opportunities for contract service providers having antibody purification capabilities

/EIN News/ -- London, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Global Antibody Purification Services Market, 2021-2030 report to its list of offerings.

Isolation and purification of antibodies, from different sources, including serum, ascites fluid and hybridoma cell culture, requires specialized equipment and focused expertise; as a result, drug developers and academic institutions outsource various aspects of downstream processing, including antibody purification to contract service providers, that claim to have the required capabilities for purification of antibodies in minimum time with reduced chances of failure.

To order this 270+ page report, which features 100+ figures and 130+ tables, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/antibody-purification-services-market.html

Key Market Insights

More than 150 players claim to offer services for purification of antibodies

The market is predominantly characterized by the presence of small firms (having less than 50 employees). It is worth noting that more than 75% of the players purify antibodies isolated from serum, followed by hybridoma cell culture supernatant (58%). Further, more than 30% players provide purification services for both monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies.

Over 80% antibody purification service providers are based in North America and Europe

Within North America, majority (91%) of the players are headquartered in the US, whereas in Europe, most of the companies are based in the UK (17), Germany (11), France (11) and Sweden (5).

Presently, more than 100 players use class-specific methods to isolate specific antibody isotypes

Most of the players use Protein A and Protein G resin, for affinity column chromatography. Of the players using physico-chemical antibody purification methods, majority (77%) employ ion exchange chromatography, followed by size exclusion chromatography.

The demand for purified antibodies is expected to grow to over 47,000 Kg, till 2025

Currently, North America is estimated to contribute to nearly 50% of the overall purification demand for clinical and commercial- grade therapeutic antibodies. By 2025, the global demand for approved / marketed antibodies is estimated to grow to over 42,000 Kg, primarily driven by the anticipated growth in the sales of monoclonal antibody products.

Start- ups / small firms are expected to capture nearly 40% share of the market share by 2030

With regard to the regional distribution, Europe is anticipated to contribute to more than 70% of the total service revenues generated in 2030. In the long term, physico-chemical purification is likely to become the preferred choice for antibody purification service providers; projects involving the aforementioned technique are expected to capture majority share (40%) of the total market.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/antibody-purification-services-market/request-sample.html

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering antibody purification services?

In which regions are most of the antibody purification service providers located?

What are the common antibody purification methods employed by the service providers?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the likely demand for purification of therapeutic antibodies?

What are the anticipated future trends in antibody purification services market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 2 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the antibody purification services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Company Size Antibody Purification Method End User

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, in the foreseen future, competition within antibody purification services market is expected to grow significantly, resulting in an increase in the overall market value. The report includes detailed transcript of discussion held with Colby Sounders (Chief Scientific Officer, Abveris).

The research includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a description of the antibody purification service(s) offered, details of recent developments along with an informed future outlook.

2BScientific

Allelle Life Sciences

Antibody Research

BBI Solutions

Bio-Synthesis

Covalab

Detai Bio-Tech

Genscript Biotech

ProSci

QED Bioscience

RD-Biotech

SouthernBiotech

Syngene

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Virusys

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/antibody-purification-services-market.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

Gaurav Chaudhary gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com Roots Analysis A430, 4th Floor, Bestech Business Towers, Sector 66, Mohali, India sales@rootsanalysis.com +1 (415) 800 3415 +44 (122) 391 1091 Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/ LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/roots-analysis Twitter: https://twitter.com/RootsAnalysis