World's 1st Patent in the form of NFT. "1st" cryptocurrency backed by "Working Hours of Robot(s)"
"1st" cryptocurrency backed by "Working Hours of Robot(s)" - robots mine cryptocurrency during their main work.
1st cryptocurrency backed by Working Hours of Robot(s) - robots mine cryptocurrency during their main work.”MONACO, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The patent was placed on the OpenSea Platform in the form of an NFT. NFT Token - unique non-fungible tokens “Crypto Assets”, implemented on the Ethereum blockchain.
— Team ICCJET & JOBTOROBOTS
The NFT Token / Invention (Patent) describes the principle of operation of a cryptocurrency system for robots. Based on the idea of the invention, the robots will be combined into one or several decentralized networks, inside which robots will mine cryptocurrency during their main work (The main 1st work of the robot defined by the manufacturer in the instructions for use of the robot).
Partnership: Engineering and Innovation - Engineering and Innovation and Investment - ICCJET & JOB TO ROBOTS (JOBTOROB, JTR):
link: https://iccjet.com/en/library/blog/item/jtr-press-release-2
link: https://jobtorob.com/1st-patent-nft/
link: https://jobtorob.com/press-release-2-patent-nft/
As a result of this invention, we get: the "1st" cryptocurrency backed by "Working Hours of Robot(s)".
The robot owner will receive digital currency to his current account, or cryptocurrency wallet, due to the robot performing its direct main functions.
“At the first stage, the cryptocurrency can be used within the company's Ecosystem, for purchasing many useful options and services. We are also planning to list our cryptocurrency and make it available for purchase and sale on cryptocurrency exchanges.” - The founders of the company "JOB TO ROBOTS".
This type of cryptocurrency is absolutely "green" for the environment, since cryptocurrency mining is not the goal itself, but an additional product. The robot manufacturer does not create an additional load on the functionality of the robots, and also does not spend additional resources on mining in the form of energy consumption.
About company.
The company is a fast-growing IT startup, an Ecosystem focused on providing employment services (recruitment services, HeadHunter) of robots, and also act on the robotics market as an operator of goods and services for robots, respecting their rights, providing robots and artificial intelligence systems - legal and technical support.
Not for publication: For further information’s, pls send your request: info@iccjet.com
The Test MVP is located at the link: https://jobtorob.com/
