Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 07, 2021 FDA Publish Date: July 08, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Prepared Food Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: LSG Sky Chefs Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

LSG Sky Chefs announced today that it is issuing a voluntary recall of its Chicken Salad Sandwich because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The company produces the Chicken Salad Sandwiches for Circle K stores in the Phoenix, Arizona and Southern California areas. All affected product produced by LSG Sky Chefs has already been pulled from Circle K stores. No other products or retailers are involved in this voluntary recall.

Retail customers who purchased the 5.9 oz. Chicken Salad Sandwich at Circle K stores between 6/1/21 – 7/5/21 are asked to dispose of the product or return it to Circle K for a full refund. Additionally, consumers should also look for a “best buy” date of 6/7/21 through 7/9/21. This product is packaged with Circle K branding and contains the UPC code: 815138013996.

The chicken used in this product is subject to a national recall issued by Tyson Foods. To date, LSG Sky Chefs has received no reports of illnesses associated with this product. The quality of our products and safety of our consumers is our foremost priority. The company will continue to work to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

For additional questions about this recall, please contact David Margulies or Shane Sumrow, 214-368-0909 Monday through Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm CST.