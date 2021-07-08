Global algorithmic trading market to garner $31.49 billion by 2028: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for rapid, reliable, and effective order execution and demand to reduce the costs of transaction fuel the growth of the global algorithmic trading market. North America held the highest share in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2028. Traders have been opting algorithmic trading for reducing human errors and taking fast decisions during the times of uncertainty that arose due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global algorithmic trading market garnered $12.14 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $31.49 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, regional scenario, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Increase in demand for rapid, reliable, and effective order execution, supportive government regulations, and demand to reduce the costs of transaction fuel the growth of the global algorithmic trading market. However, lack of appropriate risk valuation capabilities restrains the market growth. Contrarily, emergence of AI and various algorithms in financial services and rise in demand for cloud-based solutions present new opportunities in the new few years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Traders have been inclined to opt for algorithmic trading for reducing human errors and taking fast decisions during the times of uncertainty that arose due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, increase in popularity of high-frequency traders (HFT) has been experienced during the pandemic, which led to the growth of the algorithmic trading market.

Novel algorithmic trading products have been launched to carry out better decision-making than before and cater to the rise in volumes of trading.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global algorithmic trading market based on component, type, deployment mode, type of traders, and region.

By component, the solution segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, the services segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2028.

By type, the stock markets segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global algorithmic trading market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cryptocurrencies segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2028.

By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period

Leading players of the global algorithmic trading market analyzed in the research include 63MOONS, Virtu Financial, Software AG, Refinitiv Ltd. MetaQuotes Software Corp. Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Argo SE, Tata Consultancy Services, Algo Trader AG, and Tethys.

