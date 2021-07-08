Energy Storage Systems Market and Energy Management Systems Market Size 2021 With Top Countries Data, Development Strategy, Business Prospect, Industry Share, Healthy CAGR with Growing Demand, Prominent Players, and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- ﻿﻿Pune, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In 2020, the global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market size was US$ 2738 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11700 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 12.0% during 2021-2027.

The global “ Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market ” report covers the current state of the market, including market size, growth rate, known participants, and current competitive landscape. It also analyzes future opportunities and market forecasts and evaluates the strategies of key players from a merger perspective and acquisitions, R&D investment, technological advancement. The report also introduces recent major events, profiles of major players, and market dynamics. The report includes an analysis of Porter's five forces, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE, and sequential analysis of each part.

About Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market:

Energy storage systems are the set of methods and technologies used to store various forms of energy.Energy storage is the capture of energy produced at one time for use at a later time. A device that stores energy is generally called an accumulator or battery.

Global Energy Storage System (ESS) key players include Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Fluence, Hitachi, Kokam, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share about 45%. In terms of product, Lithium is the largest segment, with a share over 88%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Residental,followed by Utility and Commercial.



The Major Players in the Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market include:

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Fluence

Hitachi

Kokam

LSIS

SMA Solar Technology

NGK

General Electric

Primus Power

Panasonic

BYD

Younicos

ABB

Saft

Lockheed Martin Energy

Eos Energy Storage

Con Edison Solutions

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Lithium

Lead Acid

NaS

Others

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Residential

Utility & Commercial

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market to help players in achieving a strong market position.

Part 2: Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market 2021-2027:

About Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market:

An energy management system (EMS) is a system of computer-aided tools used by operators of electric utility grids to monitor, control, and optimize the performance of the generation and/or transmission system. Also, it could be used in small scale systems like microgrids.

Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) key players include GE, Schneider Electric, ABB Group, Johnson Controls, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 20%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by Asia Pacific, and Europe, both have a share over 50 percent.

In terms of product, Hardware is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Power and Energy, followed by Enterprise, Building, Telecom and IT, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market

The global Energy Management Systems (EMS) market size is projected to reach US$ 68730 million by 2027, from US$ 33930 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market include:

GE

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ABB Group

Cisco Systems

IBM

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

Delta Electronics, Inc.

DEXMA

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

GridPoint

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Energy Management Systems (EMS) market.

Market Segmentation based on product type: Software, Service, Hardware

Market Segmentation based on the end users/applications: Power and Energy, Telecom and IT, Building, Enterprise, Healthcare, Others

