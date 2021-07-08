Market Street Closed in Selinsgrove, Snyder County Due to Downed Tree and Utilities

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised Route 2017 (Market Street) is closed in Selinsgrove Borough, Snyder County between Stauffer Road and Route 2016 (Sassafras Street) due to a fallen tree and downed utility wires.

The roadway closed last evening, and an emergency contractor has been dispatched. It is expected to remain closed until later this morning.

A local detour is in place. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###