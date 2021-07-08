Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Players Are Increasingly Entering Into Collaborations And Partnerships For Expansion

Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturers of antibody drug conjugates are increasingly collaborating or partnering with other companies to share technology, resources, product knowledge and expand business. For instance, in March 2019, Astrazeneca entered into a global development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company for the proprietary antibody drug conjugate trastuzumab deruxtecan (DS-8201). In April 2019, Shanghai Miracogen entered into an agreement with Netherlands based Synaffix to use its tools for building antibody drug conjugates. According to the deal, Miracogen is licensing two platforms from Synaffix which is expected to boost its product pipeline.

The antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market consists of sales of antibody-drug conjugates. ADCs are complex engineered therapeutics consisting of monoclonal antibodies, directed toward tumor-associated antigens, to which highly potent cytotoxic agents are attached using chemical linkers.

The global antibody drug conjugates market size is expected to grow from $2.34 billion in 2020 to $2.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market is expected to reach $6.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23.9%.

Major players in the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) industry are Bayer AG, Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Immunomedics Inc., and Oxford BioTherapeutics.

TBRC’s antibody drug conjugates market report is segmented by type into monoclonal antibodies, linker, drug/toxin, others. The ADCs market is also segmented by application into blood cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, brain tumor, others; by product into adcertis, kadcyla, others; by technology into immunogen technology, seattle genetics technology, immunomedics technology, others; by end user into hospital, clinics, others.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides antibody drug conjugates market overview, forecast antibody drug conjugates market size and growth for the whole market, antibody drug conjugates market segments, and geographies, antibody drug conjugates market trends, antibody drug conjugates market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

